Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241,955 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 20,800 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC owned 0.16% of Quanta Services worth $102,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Broadleaf Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth $7,158,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth $472,000. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth $8,427,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Quanta Services by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,207,209 shares of the construction company's stock worth $509,515,000 after buying an additional 191,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Quanta Services by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 381,271 shares of the construction company's stock worth $160,919,000 after buying an additional 64,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Truist Financial set a $851.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $450.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $606.00 to $777.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $580.00 to $693.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $733.87.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PWR

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In other news, CAO Paul Nobel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.98, for a total value of $3,027,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 8,080 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,398.40. This trade represents a 33.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $770.65, for a total transaction of $100,184,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 556,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,183,462.15. The trade was a 18.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 159,992 shares of company stock valued at $123,244,714 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of PWR opened at $708.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $675.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $556.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $106.37 billion, a PE ratio of 97.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.20. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $349.06 and a 52-week high of $788.75.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business's revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.550-14.250 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. Quanta Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.04%.

Quanta Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, May 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

See Also

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