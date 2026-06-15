Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR Shares Sold by Next Century Growth Investors LLC

Next Century Growth Investors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) by 37.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,496 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 3,342 shares during the quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC's holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ grew its position in Quanta Services by 5.4% during the third quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ now owns 46,609 shares of the construction company's stock worth $19,316,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth about $368,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 130,436 shares of the construction company's stock worth $55,052,000 after buying an additional 3,966 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in Quanta Services by 44.4% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 245,506 shares of the construction company's stock worth $101,743,000 after buying an additional 75,449 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Quanta Services by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,602 shares of the construction company's stock worth $21,357,000 after buying an additional 4,568 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on PWR. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $570.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $640.00 to $733.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $630.00 to $901.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $733.87.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PWR

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of PWR stock opened at $708.86 on Monday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $675.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $557.35. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $349.06 and a 52 week high of $788.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $106.37 billion, a PE ratio of 97.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.20.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.64. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.550-14.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. Quanta Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.04%.

Quanta Services announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, May 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Paul Nobel sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.98, for a total transaction of $3,027,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,080 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,116,398.40. This trade represents a 33.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 25,992 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $770.71, for a total transaction of $20,032,294.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 16,508 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,722,880.68. The trade was a 61.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,992 shares of company stock valued at $123,244,714. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

Further Reading

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