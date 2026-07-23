Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR Shares Sold by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming lessened its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,707 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 1,586 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services makes up approximately 0.4% of State of Wyoming's holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. State of Wyoming's holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 321.4% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 825.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 74 shares of the construction company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, CAO Paul Nobel sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.98, for a total value of $3,027,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,080 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,116,398.40. This represents a 33.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $770.65, for a total transaction of $100,184,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 556,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,183,462.15. The trade was a 18.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 159,992 shares of company stock worth $123,244,714 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of PWR opened at $642.71 on Thursday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $363.01 and a one year high of $788.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $96.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.16, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $695.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $603.94.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.64. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The company's revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.550-14.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, May 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services's dividend payout ratio is 6.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $872.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Mizuho set a $645.00 price target on Quanta Services in a report on Monday. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $714.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $745.55.

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Quanta Services News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Quanta Services this week:

Positive Sentiment: Motley Fool argued that Quanta Services looks like a better buy than GE Vernova, saying Quanta’s business is still booming while its valuation appears more attractive relative to the peer. Article Title

Motley Fool argued that Quanta Services looks like a better buy than GE Vernova, saying Quanta’s business is still booming while its valuation appears more attractive relative to the peer. Positive Sentiment: Quanta was named the 2026 Top U.S. Solar Solutions Provider by Solar Power World for the third time in four years, reinforcing its leadership in renewable energy infrastructure and execution. Article Title

Quanta was named the 2026 Top U.S. Solar Solutions Provider by Solar Power World for the third time in four years, reinforcing its leadership in renewable energy infrastructure and execution. Positive Sentiment: Zacks noted that Quanta outpaced the broader market and pointed to strong competitive positioning as customers pursue larger, more complex infrastructure projects. Article Title

Zacks noted that Quanta outpaced the broader market and pointed to strong competitive positioning as customers pursue larger, more complex infrastructure projects. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan reiterated a neutral rating with a $714 price target, which suggests some upside but also reflects a more cautious stance on the shares. Read More : Read More.

JPMorgan reiterated a neutral rating with a $714 price target, which suggests some upside but also reflects a more cautious stance on the shares. : Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Yahoo Finance highlighted concerns that PWR may look expensive on cash flow and earnings, a reminder that valuation could limit further gains if growth slows. Article Title

Yahoo Finance highlighted concerns that PWR may look expensive on cash flow and earnings, a reminder that valuation could limit further gains if growth slows. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary on GE Vernova’s valuation implied that Quanta may be a better alternative, but it also underscores that PWR itself is not cheap and may be vulnerable if investors rotate away from high-multiple infrastructure names. Article Title

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

Further Reading

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