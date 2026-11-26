Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,532 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 59,269 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.07% of Quanta Services worth $67,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Quanta Services by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 37,351 shares of the construction company's stock worth $23,998,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,066,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,581,807 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $4,739,164,000 after buying an additional 296,893 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Quanta Services by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 32,990 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $21,196,000 after buying an additional 4,479 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Quanta Services by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,059 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $162,051,000 after buying an additional 23,850 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PWR shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Quanta Services from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Mizuho set a $684.00 price target on Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Research upgraded Quanta Services from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Quanta Services from $714.00 to $701.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Quanta Services from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $755.64.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PWR

Quanta Services Stock Down 4.1%

PWR stock opened at $565.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $408.36 and a 12 month high of $788.75. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $621.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $633.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.02 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $12.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.03 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The company's revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 16.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. This is a boost from Quanta Services's previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Quanta Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.99%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc. is a Houston-based infrastructure solutions provider serving electric power, energy and communications industries. The company plans, designs, installs, repairs and maintains infrastructure that supports the delivery of electricity, natural gas and communications services. Its work includes electric transmission and distribution systems, substations, renewable energy projects, natural gas pipelines and related facilities, and communications networks. Quanta also provides engineering, procurement and construction services, as well as ongoing maintenance and emergency response.

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