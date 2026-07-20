Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR Stock Holdings Trimmed by Sentinel Trust Co. LBA

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA lessened its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,152 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 2,293 shares during the period. Quanta Services comprises 0.8% of Sentinel Trust Co. LBA's portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA's holdings in Quanta Services were worth $8,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 23.5% in the first quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 84 shares of the construction company's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Lewis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 2.5% during the first quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.8% during the first quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 987 shares of the construction company's stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.8% during the first quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the construction company's stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on PWR shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Quanta Services from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $538.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $606.00 to $777.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on Quanta Services from $646.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Quanta Services from $851.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $751.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PWR

Quanta Services Stock Down 0.1%

Quanta Services stock opened at $628.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $363.01 and a one year high of $788.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $703.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $599.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.21.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.64. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Quanta Services's quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.550-14.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services's payout ratio is currently 6.04%.

Quanta Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, May 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $770.65, for a total value of $100,184,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 556,911 shares in the company, valued at $429,183,462.15. This trade represents a 18.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul Nobel sold 4,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.98, for a total value of $3,027,920.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,080 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,398.40. The trade was a 33.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 159,992 shares of company stock valued at $123,244,714 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

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