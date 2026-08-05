Quantinno Capital Management LP Boosts Holdings in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A $LLYVA

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A (NASDAQ:LLYVA - Free Report) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,497 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 11,543 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.10% of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A worth $8,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get LLYVA alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,923,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A by 133.7% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 356,459 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,614,000 after acquiring an additional 203,902 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A during the fourth quarter valued at $13,083,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A by 1,508.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 167,512 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,652,000 after acquiring an additional 157,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A in the 4th quarter worth $11,269,000. 25.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A Stock Performance

LLYVA stock opened at $99.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.38. Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A has a fifty-two week low of $74.38 and a fifty-two week high of $105.47. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of -28.13 and a beta of 0.95.

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A (NASDAQ:LLYVA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($3.07). The company had revenue of $63.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A in a report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Research upgraded Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

Get Our Latest Report on LLYVA

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A Company Profile

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Group Series A NASDAQ: LLYVA is a Class A tracking stock of Liberty Media Corporation that is focused on the company's live sports and entertainment businesses. Headquartered in Englewood, Colorado, Liberty Media was founded in 1991 as a successor to Tele-Communications, Inc, and has since evolved into a diversified holding company. The Liberty Live Group tracking stock provides investors with direct exposure to a portfolio of live sports franchises and related enterprises within the broader Liberty Media framework.

The primary asset underlying the Liberty Live Group is a 100% ownership interest in the Atlanta Braves, one of Major League Baseball's premier franchises based at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A wasn't on the list.

While Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here