Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 762,288 Shares of Avantor, Inc. $AVTR

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR - Free Report) by 187.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,169,147 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 762,288 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 0.17% of Avantor worth $9,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avantor by 119.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,769 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantor during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avantor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $13.65 on Wednesday. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $15.93. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.26, a PEG ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $10.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.45.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Avantor had a positive return on equity of 9.92% and a negative net margin of 8.81%.The company's quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Avantor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.800-0.830 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore set a $10.50 target price on Avantor in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Avantor from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Avantor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Avantor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Avantor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Avantor presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Avantor

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $83,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,200. This represents a 20.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc NYSE: AVTR is a global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. The company delivers essential solutions that support research, development, production and safety applications. Its product portfolio spans from high-purity chemicals and reagents to biologics and cell culture media, as well as lab equipment, consumables and custom manufacturing services.

Avantor's offerings are organized across two primary segments.

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