Quantinno Capital Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD - Free Report) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,738 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 40,949 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 0.08% of Church & Dwight worth $18,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,789,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,302,929 shares of the company's stock worth $947,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,801 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 51.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,050,105 shares of the company's stock worth $468,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,090 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,610,224 shares of the company's stock worth $638,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 707.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,220,172 shares of the company's stock valued at $102,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,051 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Church & Dwight News

Here are the key news stories impacting Church & Dwight this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter net sales increased 1.6% year over year to $1.53 billion, exceeding the $1.50 billion analyst consensus and the company’s expectation of a decline. Organic sales growth accelerated to 5.8%, well above the 3% outlook, with growth across all three business segments. Church & Dwight Delivers Strong Second Quarter Results

Second-quarter net sales increased 1.6% year over year to $1.53 billion, exceeding the $1.50 billion analyst consensus and the company’s expectation of a decline. Organic sales growth accelerated to 5.8%, well above the 3% outlook, with growth across all three business segments. Positive Sentiment: Church & Dwight raised its 2026 outlook for reported sales, earnings and operating cash flow. Full-year sales are now expected to be flat to up 1%, compared with the previous forecast for a 0.5% to 1.5% decline, while cash from operations is projected at approximately $1.175 billion. Church & Dwight Lifts Outlook After 2Q Organic Sales Jump

Church & Dwight raised its 2026 outlook for reported sales, earnings and operating cash flow. Full-year sales are now expected to be flat to up 1%, compared with the previous forecast for a 0.5% to 1.5% decline, while cash from operations is projected at approximately $1.175 billion. Positive Sentiment: International sales rose 7.2%, with organic growth of 9.1%, while domestic organic sales increased 5.1%. Six-month operating cash flow reached $461.6 million, and the company also acquired the Miss Mouth’s Messy Eater brand. Church & Dwight Q2 Net Sales Rise

International sales rose 7.2%, with organic growth of 9.1%, while domestic organic sales increased 5.1%. Six-month operating cash flow reached $461.6 million, and the company also acquired the Miss Mouth’s Messy Eater brand. Positive Sentiment: William Blair analyst Jon Andersen maintained a Buy rating, citing the organic-sales momentum, raised guidance and potential for long-term outperformance. Church & Dwight Earns Buy Rating

William Blair analyst Jon Andersen maintained a Buy rating, citing the organic-sales momentum, raised guidance and potential for long-term outperformance. Neutral Sentiment: Adjusted second-quarter EPS was $0.89, roughly in line with consensus in some reports but slightly below the broader $0.90 estimate; reported diluted EPS declined from $0.94 a year ago. Church & Dwight Stock Rises

Adjusted second-quarter EPS was $0.89, roughly in line with consensus in some reports but slightly below the broader $0.90 estimate; reported diluted EPS declined from $0.94 a year ago. Negative Sentiment: Third-quarter EPS guidance of $0.89 is below the $0.93 consensus estimate, signaling near-term earnings pressure despite full-year guidance improvements.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of CHD stock opened at $99.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.67. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.33 and a twelve month high of $106.04.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Church & Dwight has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.890-0.890 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.740-3.810 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.3075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Church & Dwight's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Brian D. Buchert sold 10,160 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total value of $997,102.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,286 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $126,208.04. This trade represents a 88.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlos G. Linares sold 10,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total value of $997,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,668 shares of the company's stock, valued at $465,446.28. This trade represents a 68.18% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,672,190. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHD has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Church & Dwight from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $103.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Church & Dwight

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company's portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

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