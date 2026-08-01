Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $25.35 Million Position in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. $ASTS

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS - Free Report) by 1,644.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 305,908 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 288,376 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.08% of AST SpaceMobile worth $25,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASTS. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 13,579 shares of the company's stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in AST SpaceMobile by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the company's stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 923 shares of the company's stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in AST SpaceMobile by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the company's stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair restated a "market perform" rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Friday, May 29th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of AST SpaceMobile from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $87.60.

Read Our Latest Report on ASTS

Key AST SpaceMobile News

Here are the key news stories impacting AST SpaceMobile this week:

AST SpaceMobile Stock Performance

Shares of AST SpaceMobile stock opened at $58.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.13 and a beta of 2.69. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.08 and a 52 week high of $133.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 18.37 and a current ratio of 18.47.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.43). AST SpaceMobile had a negative net margin of 573.67% and a negative return on equity of 24.87%. The company had revenue of $14.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 1952.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at AST SpaceMobile

In other news, CTO Huiwen Yao sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total transaction of $3,854,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 34,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,348,857.50. The trade was a 53.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Julio A. Torres sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $1,145,100.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 43,239 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,300,865.26. The trade was a 25.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 105,809 shares of company stock worth $9,748,492. 20.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AST SpaceMobile Profile

AST SpaceMobile is a U.S.-based aerospace company developing a space-based cellular broadband network designed to connect standard mobile phones and other devices directly to satellites. The company's core proposition is “space-to-cell” service: operating a constellation of low-Earth-orbit (LEO) satellites equipped with large, high-power phased-array antennas to provide wide-area mobile broadband without requiring users to buy specialized terminals or handset modifications.

AST SpaceMobile designs, builds and operates satellite payloads and supporting ground infrastructure.

See Also

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