Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $9.44 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C $LLYVK

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C (NASDAQ:LLYVK - Free Report) by 42.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,352 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 29,660 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 0.11% of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C worth $9,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,812,689 shares of the company's stock worth $150,744,000 after purchasing an additional 124,223 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C in the fourth quarter valued at $2,410,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,721,823 shares of the company's stock worth $392,667,000 after purchasing an additional 63,117 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C during the 1st quarter worth $15,192,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C by 2,064.7% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 41,541 shares of the company's stock worth $3,909,000 after buying an additional 39,622 shares during the period. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ LLYVK opened at $103.54 on Wednesday. Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C has a twelve month low of $76.93 and a twelve month high of $108.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.11. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of -29.25 and a beta of 0.97.

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C (NASDAQ:LLYVK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($3.07). The company had revenue of $63.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.40 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Research raised Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C Company Profile

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C NASDAQ: LLYVK is a tracking stock designed to reflect the performance of Liberty Media's investment in Live Nation Entertainment. Established in August 2023, the Liberty Live tracking stock allows investors to gain targeted exposure to the live entertainment sector without direct ownership of Liberty Media's other diversified assets. The Series C shares trade separately, offering a clear view of the value and results generated by Live Nation's global operations.

The underlying asset for the Liberty Live Series C shares is Liberty Media's equity stake in Live Nation, one of the world's leading live entertainment companies.

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