Quantinno Capital Management LP Increases Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. $CLH

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH - Free Report) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,945 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 50,702 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 0.72% of Clean Harbors worth $109,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Visualize Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter worth about $27,612,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,175,000. Compound Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $923,000. Finally, Atika Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 628.5% in the 1st quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 21,855 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $6,266,000 after buying an additional 18,855 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Clean Harbors

In related news, Director Lauren States sold 789 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total transaction of $225,803.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,359 shares in the company, valued at $3,250,832.21. This represents a 6.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

Clean Harbors stock opened at $301.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.91 and a beta of 0.86. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.34 and a 1-year high of $316.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $293.46 and a 200-day moving average of $287.08.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 6.53%.The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Clean Harbors's quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set a "buy" rating and a $337.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $268.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $309.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $330.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CLH

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc is a leading provider of environmental, energy and industrial services in North America. The company specializes in the collection, transportation and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous wastes, emergency spill response and remediation, industrial cleaning and on-site field services. Its comprehensive service offering also includes chemical neutralization, drum crushing, high-pressure water blasting, tank cleaning and vacuum services designed to help customers meet stringent environmental regulations.

Founded in 1980 by Alan S.

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