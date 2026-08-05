Quantinno Capital Management LP Increases Stake in STMicroelectronics N.V. $STM

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM - Free Report) by 29.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 277,370 shares of the semiconductor producer's stock after buying an additional 63,786 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP's holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $9,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 3,746.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor producer's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 350.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,680 shares of the semiconductor producer's stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period. 5.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics Stock Up 3.9%

NYSE:STM opened at $54.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.28 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.78. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $21.11 and a fifty-two week high of $81.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.74.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.46 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 4.30%. Analysts predict that STMicroelectronics N.V. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $100.00 price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Craig Hallum reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised STMicroelectronics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $71.65.

Read Our Latest Report on STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, formed through the 1987 merger of SGS Microelettronica and Thomson Semiconducteurs. The company designs, develops and manufactures a broad range of semiconductor products and solutions that serve multiple end markets worldwide. ST's offerings span from basic components to integrated systems, emphasizing energy-efficient and high-performance devices for modern electronics.

Product categories include microcontrollers (notably the widely used STM32 family), analog and mixed-signal ICs, power MOSFETs and power-management devices, MEMS and sensors, image sensors, and discrete semiconductors.

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