Quantinno Capital Management LP Increases Stock Position in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock $CCC

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:CCC - Free Report) by 86.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,343,663 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 621,710 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.23% of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock worth $8,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get CCC alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock by 3.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,848,476 shares of the company's stock valued at $227,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,466 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 28,231,760 shares of the company's stock worth $169,391,000 after buying an additional 5,440,768 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 13,515,096 shares of the company's stock worth $81,091,000 after buying an additional 1,814,248 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,043,781 shares of the company's stock worth $66,254,000 after buying an additional 695,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alfreton Capital LLP grew its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Alfreton Capital LLP now owns 10,778,074 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,668,000 after buying an additional 1,978,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CCC shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $7.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $9.12.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock Price Performance

NASDAQ:CCC opened at $6.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.13 and a beta of 0.50. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $10.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:CCC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $285.93 million during the quarter. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 3.81%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock Company Profile

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. The company's SaaS platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, AI-enabled digital workflows. It operates in a single segment being Domestic segment, which provides SAAS platform for the P&C insurance economy and derives revenues from providing customers with software subscriptions to the platform in addition to providing professional services and non-software services.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock wasn't on the list.

While CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here