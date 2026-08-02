Quantinno Capital Management LP Lowers Position in Acuity, Inc. $AYI

Quantinno Capital Management LP cut its position in shares of Acuity, Inc. (NYSE:AYI - Free Report) by 45.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,662 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 58,846 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned about 0.23% of Acuity worth $19,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in Acuity in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Miller Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acuity during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Torren Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acuity in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 98.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AYI shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Acuity from $315.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Acuity from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Oppenheimer set a $465.00 target price on shares of Acuity in a report on Friday, June 26th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Acuity in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Acuity from $295.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acuity has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $397.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Acuity

Acuity Stock Performance

Shares of Acuity stock opened at $328.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.27. The firm's 50-day moving average is $324.01 and its 200 day moving average is $303.93. Acuity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $257.04 and a 1 year high of $380.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Acuity (NYSE:AYI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The electronics maker reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.14. Acuity had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.12 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Acuity, Inc. will post 18.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Acuity's payout ratio is currently 5.31%.

Acuity Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc NYSE: AYI is a leading provider of lighting fixtures, controls and building management solutions designed for commercial, institutional, industrial and residential markets. The company's core offerings include a broad range of LED luminaires, lighting controls, sensors and networked building systems that enhance energy efficiency, occupant comfort and operational productivity. Acuity Brands' portfolio spans indoor and outdoor lighting fixtures, emergency lighting, task lighting and architectural products, as well as advanced controls such as daylight harvesting, occupancy sensing and wireless sensor networks.

Beyond traditional lighting, Acuity Brands delivers integrated digital solutions through its Connected Building platform, which combines smart sensors, cloud-based analytics and mobile applications to enable real-time monitoring and remote management of lighting and environmental systems.

See Also

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