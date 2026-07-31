Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 110,911 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. $OKE

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE - Free Report) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 434,418 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 110,911 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of ONEOK worth $39,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 338 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SRH Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 122.3% in the fourth quarter. SRH Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Portus Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company's stock.

ONEOK Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of OKE opened at $89.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $64.02 and a one year high of $96.07. The company has a market cap of $56.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.73.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.07). ONEOK had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. ONEOK's dividend payout ratio is currently 76.29%.

ONEOK News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ONEOK this week:

Positive Sentiment: ONEOK’s earnings outlook received a boost from US Capital Advisors, which raised its EPS forecasts for the third quarter of 2026, each quarter of fiscal 2027, fiscal 2027 overall, and fiscal 2028. The firm now expects $6.12 in FY2027 EPS and $6.97 in FY2028, up from $6.03 and $6.88, respectively. MarketBeat ONEOK analyst estimates

ONEOK’s earnings outlook received a boost from US Capital Advisors, which raised its EPS forecasts for the third quarter of 2026, each quarter of fiscal 2027, fiscal 2027 overall, and fiscal 2028. The firm now expects $6.12 in FY2027 EPS and $6.97 in FY2028, up from $6.03 and $6.88, respectively. Positive Sentiment: Analysts expect rising natural-gas demand, stronger processing volumes and stable fee-based revenue to support ONEOK’s second-quarter performance. These factors could reinforce the company’s relatively predictable midstream cash flows ahead of its earnings release. ONEOK Gears Up to Report Q2 Earnings

Analysts expect rising natural-gas demand, stronger processing volumes and stable fee-based revenue to support ONEOK’s second-quarter performance. These factors could reinforce the company’s relatively predictable midstream cash flows ahead of its earnings release. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street’s pre-earnings analysis is focused on key operating metrics beyond revenue and EPS, including volumes, processing activity and fee-based contributions. The estimates set a higher bar for ONEOK’s report and could increase volatility if results or guidance diverge. Wall Street’s Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of ONEOK Q2 Earnings

Wall Street’s pre-earnings analysis is focused on key operating metrics beyond revenue and EPS, including volumes, processing activity and fee-based contributions. The estimates set a higher bar for ONEOK’s report and could increase volatility if results or guidance diverge. Negative Sentiment: Morgan Stanley downgraded ONEOK because of concerns about the company’s growth profile, while expressing a preference for rival Targa Resources. The downgrade is the clearest near-term negative catalyst and may be encouraging investors to reassess ONEOK’s valuation and growth prospects. ONEOK Cut at Morgan Stanley on Growth Concerns

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on OKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ONEOK from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on ONEOK from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank cut ONEOK from a "sector outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on ONEOK from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $91.81.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ONEOK

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc NYSE: OKE is a publicly traded midstream energy company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The company owns and operates a portfolio of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, processing facilities, fractionators and storage and terminal assets. Its operations are focused on gathering, processing, transporting, fractionating and marketing NGLs and interstate natural gas, providing critical infrastructure that connects hydrocarbon production to refineries, petrochemical plants and other end markets.

ONEOK's asset base includes pipeline systems and processing plants that move and condition natural gas, along with infrastructure for the transportation, storage and fractionation of NGLs such as ethane, propane and butane.

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