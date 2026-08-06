Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 116,563 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. $EQH

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH - Free Report) by 137.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,321 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 116,563 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of Equitable worth $7,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Equitable by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 902,568 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,494,000 after buying an additional 181,990 shares during the period. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitable during the 1st quarter worth about $7,422,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 14,842 shares of the company's stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,938,000. Finally, Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS bought a new stake in Equitable in the first quarter valued at about $142,000. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equitable Price Performance

NYSE:EQH opened at $51.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.75. The firm has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of -15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.09. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $55.24. The company's 50-day moving average price is $45.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.98.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.05. Equitable had a negative net margin of 8.72% and a positive return on equity of 336.85%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. Equitable's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -36.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Equitable from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Equitable from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Equitable from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded Equitable from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Equitable from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equitable presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $60.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Equitable

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 39,700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $1,927,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 753,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,570,181.62. This trade represents a 5.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 6,200 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $259,346.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 9,366 shares of the company's stock, valued at $391,779.78. This represents a 39.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 128,503 shares of company stock worth $5,840,116. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc NYSE: EQH is a leading provider of life insurance, annuities and retirement plan services in the United States. Through its insurance subsidiary, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company, the firm offers a broad range of permanent and term life insurance products designed to help individuals and families manage risk and build wealth. In addition, Equitable provides fixed, variable and indexed annuity solutions to support income planning in retirement, as well as a suite of group retirement and pension plan services for employers and plan sponsors.

The company also maintains an asset management arm that delivers investment strategies across equities, fixed income and alternative asset classes for both retail and institutional clients.

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