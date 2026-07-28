Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 694,426 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. $OHI

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI - Free Report) by 48.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,125,931 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 694,426 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.71% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $93,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,591,873 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $534,792,000 after buying an additional 671,473 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,515,924 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $377,648,000 after acquiring an additional 734,774 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,368,945 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $238,059,000 after acquiring an additional 424,024 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,463,838 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $197,927,000 after acquiring an additional 174,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,457,975 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $197,667,000 after acquiring an additional 696,759 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

OHI opened at $51.44 on Tuesday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $38.22 and a one year high of $51.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $47.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.58.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 51.14% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $322.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Omega Healthcare Investors's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. Omega Healthcare Investors's payout ratio is 129.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OHI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed an "underperform" rating and set a $46.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group set a $47.00 price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an "underweight" rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $48.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OHI

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the ownership and management of healthcare-related facilities. The company's core business involves acquiring and leasing long-term care properties, including skilled nursing facilities and assisted living communities, under net lease agreements. Its portfolio is designed to provide stable, inflation-protected cash flows from operators responsible for day-to-day property management.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, Omega Healthcare Investors has grown its holdings to encompass hundreds of facilities across the United States, with a smaller presence in select international markets.

Further Reading

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