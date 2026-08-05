Quantinno Capital Management LP Raises Position in XPO, Inc. $XPO

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO - Free Report) by 66.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,089 shares of the transportation company's stock after buying an additional 21,282 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP's holdings in XPO were worth $10,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of XPO by 73.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 178,720 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $34,770,000 after purchasing an additional 75,600 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in XPO in the 1st quarter valued at $36,048,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in XPO by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 716,747 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $139,443,000 after purchasing an additional 6,167 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in XPO by 247.8% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 13,973 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 9,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in XPO by 460.0% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 28,000 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at XPO

In other news, Director Allison Landry sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total value of $517,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,849 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,045,492.89. This represents a 33.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XPO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of XPO to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of XPO from $226.00 to $221.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of XPO from $244.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of XPO from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of XPO from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $225.86.

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XPO Stock Up 3.1%

NYSE XPO opened at $203.16 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $209.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 59.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.85. XPO, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.68 and a 52 week high of $232.05.

XPO (NYSE:XPO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.22. XPO had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 29.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. XPO's quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc is a global provider of transportation and logistics services, offering a broad portfolio of solutions designed to optimize supply chains for businesses of all sizes. The company's operations span freight brokerage, less-than-truckload (LTL) shipping, full truckload transportation, last-mile delivery, contract logistics and global forwarding. XPO aims to leverage advanced technology and operational expertise to drive efficiency, visibility and reliability across end-to-end supply-chain networks.

In its freight brokerage segment, XPO connects shippers to a network of carriers through digital platforms that facilitate rate comparisons, booking, tracking and settlement.

Further Reading

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