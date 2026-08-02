Quantinno Capital Management LP Raises Stake in Bunge Global SA $BG

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG - Free Report) by 37.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,983 shares of the basic materials company's stock after acquiring an additional 48,068 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned about 0.09% of Bunge Global worth $22,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge Global during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Bunge Global by 34.5% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 11,278 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in Bunge Global by 16.7% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 4,046 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bunge Global by 118.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bunge Global by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,760 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BG. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bunge Global in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Research raised Bunge Global from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Bunge Global from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $132.67.

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Bunge Global Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE:BG opened at $106.09 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $117.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.60. The company has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Bunge Global SA has a 52-week low of $76.01 and a 52-week high of $134.87.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.03. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 1.10%.The company had revenue of $24.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Bunge Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.250-9.750 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bunge Global SA will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

Bunge Global Profile

Bunge Global is a leading agribusiness and food company that processes oilseeds and grains, produces sugar and bioenergy, and supplies fertilizers and other agricultural inputs. The company operates an integrated value chain that spans origination, processing, and distribution, enabling it to serve food processors, livestock producers, and retail customers worldwide. Through its network of processing plants, port terminals and logistics assets, Bunge handles a diverse portfolio of commodities, including soybeans, corn, wheat, vegetable oils, and sugarcane.

The company's core business activities are organized into agribusiness and food & ingredients segments.

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