Quantinno Capital Management LP Reduces Stock Position in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Quantinno Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 704,202 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after selling 187,020 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of Qualcomm worth $90,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualcomm in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Qualcomm by 17,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 171 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualcomm in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new position in Qualcomm in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim set a $200.00 target price on Qualcomm in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Qualcomm from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Qualcomm from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Qualcomm from $190.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Qualcomm from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $222.77.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on QCOM

Qualcomm Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $170.04 on Tuesday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $202.85 and its 200-day moving average is $168.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 1 year low of $121.99 and a 1 year high of $259.92.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.The business had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Qualcomm Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Insider Activity at Qualcomm

In related news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total value of $167,267.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 197,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,562,240. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,721 shares of company stock worth $4,044,465. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Qualcomm Company Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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