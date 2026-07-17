Quartz Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $AMRX

Quartz Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 447,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,559,000. Amneal Pharmaceuticals makes up about 2.1% of Quartz Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Quartz Partners LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,558 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 97,573 shares of the company's stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 101,945 shares of the company's stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 68,137 shares of the company's stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,690 shares of the company's stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. 31.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Amneal Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.9%

AMRX stock opened at $18.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.86. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.66 and a 1 year high of $18.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 47.47 and a beta of 1.26.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $722.52 million for the quarter. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 313.96% and a net margin of 4.01%. On average, analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amneal Pharmaceuticals

In other Amneal Pharmaceuticals news, Director Deborah M. Autor sold 34,819 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total value of $450,557.86. Following the sale, the director owned 93,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,960.40. The trade was a 27.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Weiss Ratings cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a publicly traded integrated healthcare company specializing in the development, manufacturing and distribution of generic and specialty pharmaceutical products. The company’s portfolio includes oral solids, injectables, transdermals and biosimilars, serving a broad range of therapeutic areas such as cardiovascular, neuroscience, oncology and women’s health. Alongside its generic offerings, Amneal has built a branded portfolio through strategic acquisitions and internal development, positioning itself across both high-volume generics and higher-value specialty treatments.

Since its founding in 2002 by brothers Chirag and Chintu Modgil, Amneal has pursued growth through organic investment in research and development as well as targeted M&A.

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