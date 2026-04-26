Quent Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. $OMAB

Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 24,729 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $2,690,000. Quent Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 491 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 288.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 75.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 994 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.53% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OMAB shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, HSBC raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Price Performance

NASDAQ OMAB opened at $116.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.40. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $84.74 and a 52-week high of $134.99.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $228.23 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 52.24%. Analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V. (OMAB) is a Mexican airport operator that develops, manages and operates airports under long‐term concessions granted by the Federal Government of Mexico. The company's core business covers all aspects of airport operations, including passenger processing, airfield services, security, ground handling, cargo handling and commercial activities such as retail, food and beverage, and parking.

OMA currently holds concession contracts for 13 airports in central and northern Mexico, serving key markets such as Monterrey, Ciudad Juárez, Culiacán, Hermosillo and Torreón.

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