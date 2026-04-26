Quent Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Middleby Corporation $MIDD

Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD - Free Report) by 10,000.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,181 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC's holdings in Middleby were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in Middleby during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Middleby by 23,000.0% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Middleby by 135.6% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Middleby during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Middleby by 280.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on MIDD. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Middleby from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Middleby from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Middleby from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Middleby in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Middleby from $159.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Middleby presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $178.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on Middleby

Middleby Trading Down 2.4%

Middleby stock opened at $141.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.57. The Middleby Corporation has a one year low of $110.82 and a one year high of $169.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of -24.77 and a beta of 1.41.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.15. Middleby had a positive return on equity of 14.57% and a negative net margin of 7.44%.The business had revenue of $334.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Middleby has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.200-9.360 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.900-2.020 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Middleby Corporation will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Middleby

Middleby Corporation is a global manufacturer and distributor of commercial foodservice and food processing equipment. The company designs, engineers and markets a wide range of cooking, baking, refrigeration, warewashing, holding and dispensing solutions. Middleby's products serve restaurants, hotels, convenience stores, institutional cafeterias, cruise ships and other foodservice operators.

The company's portfolio spans multiple well-known brands, including Blodgett ovens, TurboChef rapid‐cook ovens, Southbend ranges and broilers, Pitco fryers, and Viking residential and commercial kitchen appliances.

Further Reading

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