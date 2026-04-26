Quent Capital LLC Buys 1,441 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,130 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $5,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 31,455 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $14,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in Tesla by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 14,272 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $6,418,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 1,275 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,925,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $116,443,762,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coquina Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $791,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $538.00 to $522.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Tesla from $480.00 to $465.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and eight have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $398.45.

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Tesla Stock Up 0.7%

TSLA opened at $376.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $385.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $420.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 345.23, a PEG ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.91. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $259.63 and a fifty-two week high of $498.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.33, for a total transaction of $9,273,947.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 33,860 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,166,913.80. This represents a 43.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total value of $898,875.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,188,625.18. This trade represents a 11.11% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,804 shares of company stock worth $20,865,598. Insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Tesla

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About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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