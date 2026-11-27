Integral Health Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX - Free Report) by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,000 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 145,000 shares during the quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC's holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $12,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,965,923,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $410,151,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 942,407 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $199,743,000 after acquiring an additional 95,804 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,986,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,388,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 0.2%

DGX stock opened at $266.15 on Friday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $244.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $171.18 and a 52-week high of $268.37. The firm has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.55.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.13. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 12th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 12th. Quest Diagnostics's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DGX shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, October 19th. Weiss Ratings raised Quest Diagnostics from a "buy (a)" rating to a "buy (a+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $262.00 price objective on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $248.70.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DGX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 11,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.17, for a total transaction of $3,063,761.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 35,203 shares in the company, valued at $9,158,764.51. This trade represents a 25.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Patrick Plewman sold 11,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.34, for a total value of $3,015,252.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 14,684 shares in the company, valued at $3,778,780.56. This trade represents a 44.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 56,801 shares of company stock valued at $14,281,026 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company's stock.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics NYSE: DGX is a provider of diagnostic information services. The company performs laboratory testing and provides related services to physicians, hospitals, health plans, employers and government agencies, helping inform decisions about the diagnosis, treatment and monitoring of health conditions. Its offerings include routine and specialized clinical testing, anatomic pathology, and genetic and molecular testing. Quest also operates patient service centers and provides tools and services for organizations that use laboratory data in care delivery and health programs.

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