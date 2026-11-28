EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. cut its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX - Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,097,493 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 150,075 shares during the quarter. Quest Diagnostics makes up approximately 3.8% of EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. owned approximately 1.91% of Quest Diagnostics worth $488,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 25,173 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $5,867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,122 shares during the last quarter. Bank OZK purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at $3,247,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 39.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 15,405 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $3,265,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares during the period. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,485,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at $1,965,923,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on DGX. Robert W. Baird set a $262.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Weiss Ratings raised Quest Diagnostics from a "buy (a)" rating to a "buy (a+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $248.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 0.9%

DGX opened at $263.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $245.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $171.18 and a 12 month high of $268.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.55.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.13. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 12th. Quest Diagnostics's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO J. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.72, for a total value of $2,427,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,423 shares of the company's stock, valued at $29,714,510.56. The trade was a 7.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Catherine Doherty sold 22,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total value of $5,482,482.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 71,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,844,790.98. This represents a 23.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,801 shares of company stock valued at $14,281,026. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics NYSE: DGX is a provider of diagnostic information services. The company performs laboratory testing and provides related services to physicians, hospitals, health plans, employers and government agencies, helping inform decisions about the diagnosis, treatment and monitoring of health conditions. Its offerings include routine and specialized clinical testing, anatomic pathology, and genetic and molecular testing. Quest also operates patient service centers and provides tools and services for organizations that use laboratory data in care delivery and health programs.

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