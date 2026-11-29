Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX - Free Report) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,257,894 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 275,200 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.14% of Quest Diagnostics worth $293,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Next Level Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 496.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 167 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 92.2% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of DGX stock opened at $263.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $245.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.92. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $171.18 and a 52 week high of $268.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.55.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.13. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 12th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 12th. Quest Diagnostics's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DGX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, October 19th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Weiss Ratings raised Quest Diagnostics from a "buy (a)" rating to a "buy (a+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $262.00 price target on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $248.70.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DGX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Patrick Plewman sold 11,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.34, for a total value of $3,015,252.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 14,684 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,778,780.56. This represents a 44.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Gary M. Pfeiffer sold 1,203 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.00, for a total value of $292,329.00. Following the sale, the director owned 29,802 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,241,886. This represents a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 56,801 shares of company stock valued at $14,281,026 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics NYSE: DGX is a provider of diagnostic information services. The company performs laboratory testing and provides related services to physicians, hospitals, health plans, employers and government agencies, helping inform decisions about the diagnosis, treatment and monitoring of health conditions. Its offerings include routine and specialized clinical testing, anatomic pathology, and genetic and molecular testing. Quest also operates patient service centers and provides tools and services for organizations that use laboratory data in care delivery and health programs.

Further Reading

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