QuidelOrtho Corporation $QDEL Holdings Raised by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in QuidelOrtho Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL - Free Report) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,026,420 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 192,629 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 1.51% of QuidelOrtho worth $16,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in QuidelOrtho by 3,691.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 910 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 322.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 250.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the company's stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company's stock.

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QuidelOrtho Stock Down 3.2%

NASDAQ QDEL opened at $16.05 on Friday. QuidelOrtho Corporation has a 12 month low of $9.92 and a 12 month high of $35.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.69. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $14.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $619.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.23 million. QuidelOrtho had a positive return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 45.57%.The company's quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. QuidelOrtho has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.800-2.000 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that QuidelOrtho Corporation will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QDEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on QuidelOrtho from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Research upgraded QuidelOrtho from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $13.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QDEL

QuidelOrtho Company Profile

QuidelOrtho is a global diagnostics company formed through the merger of Quidel Corporation and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics. The combined entity develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of rapid and high-throughput diagnostic solutions across immunoassay, molecular diagnostics and transfusion medicine. Its offerings span point-of-care platforms for acute care testing as well as large-scale automated systems designed for clinical laboratories and blood banks.

The company's product range includes rapid antigen and antibody tests for infectious diseases, molecular assays utilizing nucleic acid amplification technology, and integrated immunodiagnostic analyzers.

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