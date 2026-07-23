Go Pro
→ SPCX Warning - and Worst News for Stocks in 50 Years (From TradeSmith) (Ad)tc pixel

QuinStreet, Inc. $QNST Shares Sold by NewEdge Wealth LLC

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
QuinStreet logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

NewEdge Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST - Free Report) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 889,255 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 318,439 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned about 1.55% of QuinStreet worth $10,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,027 shares of the technology company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,896 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,290 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 10,338 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $155,070.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 390,344 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,855,160. This represents a 2.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QuinStreet Stock Performance

Shares of QuinStreet stock opened at $15.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.80 and a 200 day moving average of $13.06. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.28 and a 12 month high of $18.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $897.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $346.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.22 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on QNST. B. Riley Financial raised shares of QuinStreet to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of QuinStreet from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of QuinStreet from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of QuinStreet from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on QuinStreet

About QuinStreet

(Free Report)

QuinStreet, Inc operates a technology-based performance marketing platform that connects companies with prospective customers across multiple verticals. The company specializes in data-driven lead generation for financial services, education, insurance, healthcare, and home services firms. By leveraging proprietary targeting algorithms and real-time analytics, QuinStreet manages customized digital marketing campaigns to optimize customer acquisition and retention for its clients.

Through a portfolio of consumer-facing websites and comparison platforms, QuinStreet delivers targeted visitors who are actively researching products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in QuinStreet Right Now?

Before you consider QuinStreet, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and QuinStreet wasn't on the list.

While QuinStreet currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 7 Hottest IPO Stories of 2026 Cover
The 7 Hottest IPO Stories of 2026

MarketBeat just released its list of the 7 hottest IPOs expected to hit Wall Street in 2026. See which companies are preparing to go public and why investors are watching closely.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to "Next Elon Musk" Company
Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to "Next Elon Musk" Company
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
By Jessica Mitacek | July 17, 2026
tc pixel
Grid crisis threatens crash 62 times worse than Great Depression
Grid crisis threatens crash 62 times worse than Great Depression
From Altimetry (Ad)
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
By Sam Quirke | July 17, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026

Recent Videos

Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
UP 20% IN 1 DAY?! These quiet sectors are moving!
UP 20% IN 1 DAY?! These quiet sectors are moving!
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines