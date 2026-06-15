QVT Financial LP Buys 43,747 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

QVT Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 545.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,773 shares of the investment management company's stock after purchasing an additional 43,747 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises about 3.9% of QVT Financial LP's holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. QVT Financial LP's holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $45,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 287.5% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, insider Alex S. Golten sold 1,116 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $936.18, for a total value of $1,044,776.88. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,578 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,413,472.04. The trade was a 30.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 14,292 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.07, for a total value of $13,421,188.44. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,657 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,018.99. This trade represents a 47.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,681 shares of company stock valued at $31,737,875. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting The Goldman Sachs Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs is benefiting from high-profile underwriting and advisory work, including the SpaceX IPO and Prometheus’ massive funding round, both of which highlight stronger capital-markets activity and potential fee growth. SpaceX IPO Crowds Pre-Market Sentiment

Goldman Sachs is benefiting from high-profile underwriting and advisory work, including the SpaceX IPO and Prometheus’ massive funding round, both of which highlight stronger capital-markets activity and potential fee growth. Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs’ optimistic 2026 market outlook and views that AI infrastructure spending could stay elevated support the investment-banking and markets narrative for GS. Goldman Sachs doubles down on stock market outlook for 2026

Goldman Sachs’ optimistic 2026 market outlook and views that AI infrastructure spending could stay elevated support the investment-banking and markets narrative for GS. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target on Goldman Sachs but kept a neutral rating, suggesting valuation remains rich even after the stock’s strong run. JPMorgan adjusts price target on Goldman Sachs to 900 from 826

JPMorgan raised its price target on Goldman Sachs but kept a neutral rating, suggesting valuation remains rich even after the stock’s strong run. Neutral Sentiment: Separate commentary that Goldman Sachs sees the market as trending higher and favors sectors tied to AI and growth is constructive, but it is more of a broad-market read than a direct company-specific catalyst. Goldman Sachs doubles down on stock market outlook for 2026

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.0%

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $1,062.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $313.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $957.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $910.70. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $609.59 and a 52 week high of $1,098.36.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.92 by $1.63. The company had revenue of $17.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 14.13%.The firm's revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $14.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The Goldman Sachs Group's payout ratio is 32.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. CICC Research increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $825.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $930.00 to $940.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Daiwa Securities Group raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $891.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,050.00 to $1,000.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $941.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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