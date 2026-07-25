Radian Group Inc. $RDN Shares Acquired by Caxton Associates LLP

Caxton Associates LLP lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN - Free Report) by 117.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,140 shares of the insurance provider's stock after purchasing an additional 32,487 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP's holdings in Radian Group were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 33,365 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Radian Group by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Radian Group by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Radian Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Radian Group by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,764 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Howard Bernard Culang sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $181,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 11,662 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $422,164.40. This trade represents a 30.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Weinbach bought 120,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.89 per share, with a total value of $4,083,304.43. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 120,487 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,304.43. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 45,516 shares of company stock worth $1,682,576 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.03% of the company's stock.

Radian Group Price Performance

Shares of RDN opened at $38.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.72. Radian Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.50 and a 1-year high of $41.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $466.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.83 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 40.50% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. Radian Group's payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RDN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Radian Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Bank of America raised Radian Group from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Radian Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Radian Group in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Radian Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $43.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RDN

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc NYSE: RDN is a leading provider of private mortgage insurance and related risk management solutions in the United States. Through its primary subsidiary, Radian Guaranty Inc, the company underwrites borrower-paid and lender-paid mortgage insurance that protects lenders and investors from potential losses arising from borrower defaults. Radian's core business focuses on supporting residential mortgage originations and servicing by offering capital-efficient credit protection and credit risk transfer strategies.

Beyond mortgage insurance, Radian offers an array of real estate transaction services under its Radian Title division.

Further Reading

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