Railway Pension Investments Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR

Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR - Free Report) by 98.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,700 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd's holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth $29,000. WPG Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 142 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company's stock.

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Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 2.5%

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $153.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.89. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.79 and a fifty-two week high of $271.91. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $156.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.90 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 40.14%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.410-9.580 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.975 per share. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions's dividend payout ratio is presently 41.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $228.00 to $214.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $273.00 to $229.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $221.57.

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Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey purchased 5,300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $194.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,030,797.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,787,953.24. This represents a 3.85% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions is a global fintech company that provides technology-driven solutions and outsourcing services to the financial services industry. The firm's core offerings center on investor communications, securities processing and post-trade services, and technology platforms that support capital markets and wealth management operations. Broadridge positions itself as a provider of mission-critical infrastructure that helps financial institutions manage regulatory requirements, investor engagement and operational complexity.

Products and services include proxy and shareholder communications, investor disclosure and digital communications, proxy voting and tabulation, clearing and settlement support, trade processing and reconciliation, and a range of software-as-a-service platforms for wealth and asset managers.

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