Rakuten Investment Management Inc. Acquires 117,290 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Rakuten Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 402.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,407 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 117,290 shares during the quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $22,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna now owns 163 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 102.2% in the third quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, GGM Financials LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, Director Jackwyn Nemerov sold 957 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.59, for a total value of $161,340.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,209.18. This represents a 54.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Klinger sold 6,235 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total value of $1,002,400.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 64,257 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,330,597.89. The trade was a 8.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 130,367 shares of company stock valued at $20,959,476 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX Companies stock opened at $167.13 on Tuesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.84 and a 52 week high of $170.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $184.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.62.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 9.40%.The business had revenue of $14.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio is presently 37.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings cut TJX Companies from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Argus upgraded TJX Companies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $174.58.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TJX Companies

About TJX Companies

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

See Also

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