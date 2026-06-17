Rakuten Investment Management Inc. Acquires 51,782 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Rakuten Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 17,260.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,082 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 51,782 shares during the period. Rakuten Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $10,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 119.7% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 125 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company's stock.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of HWM stock opened at $277.97 on Wednesday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.06 and a 1 year high of $280.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $255.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.02. The company has a market cap of $111.22 billion, a PE ratio of 64.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 20.23%.The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. Research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace's dividend payout ratio is 11.14%.

Insider Transactions at Howmet Aerospace

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total transaction of $11,300,674.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 65,105 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,797.50. This represents a 39.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HWM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $287.53.

View Our Latest Research Report on Howmet Aerospace

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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