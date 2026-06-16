Rakuten Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Rakuten Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 4,986.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 263,655 shares during the period. Rakuten Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $14,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. waypoint wealth counsel acquired a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $1,194,000. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $34,406,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 21,196 shares during the last quarter. M&G PLC increased its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.4% during the third quarter. M&G PLC now owns 6,885,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $309,833,000 after purchasing an additional 97,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daytona Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $1,362,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Bristol Myers Squibb Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of BMY stock opened at $56.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.99. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a fifty-two week low of $42.52 and a fifty-two week high of $62.89.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.93 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 64.87%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 159,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,820,824.16. The trade was a 15.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. They set a "sector perform" rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $61.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BMY

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report).

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