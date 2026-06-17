Rakuten Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO

Rakuten Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO - Free Report) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,279 shares of the company's stock after selling 9,096 shares during the period. Rakuten Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $8,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 142 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 163 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TTWO shares. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $293.00 to $287.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $287.06.

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Take-Two Interactive Software News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Take-Two Interactive Software this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage has turned more bullish, with DA Davidson reiterating a buy rating and a $300 price target , while other recent notes also pointed to upside tied to the upcoming GTA VI launch. Article Title

Analyst coverage has turned more bullish, with DA Davidson reiterating a rating and a , while other recent notes also pointed to upside tied to the upcoming GTA VI launch. Positive Sentiment: Jefferies said management sees AI helping improve efficiency and mobile advertising performance, which could support margins and operating leverage ahead of the next major game cycle. Article Title

Jefferies said management sees helping improve efficiency and mobile advertising performance, which could support margins and operating leverage ahead of the next major game cycle. Positive Sentiment: Take-Two is being re-rated by investors ahead of GTA VI, with commentary highlighting the large earnings potential from the launch and the possibility of additional catalysts such as trailers, marketing, and pre-orders. Article Title

Take-Two is being re-rated by investors ahead of GTA VI, with commentary highlighting the large earnings potential from the launch and the possibility of additional catalysts such as trailers, marketing, and pre-orders. Neutral Sentiment: An insider filing showed Daniel Emerson sold 4,421 shares under a pre-arranged trading plan. That is worth noting, but the sale appears routine rather than a new negative signal. Article Title

An insider filing showed Daniel Emerson sold 4,421 shares under a pre-arranged trading plan. That is worth noting, but the sale appears routine rather than a new negative signal. Negative Sentiment: There is some offsetting caution from ongoing insider selling over the past several months, which may temper enthusiasm if investors become more concerned about valuation or timing. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other news, Director Michael Dornemann sold 1,151 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.02, for a total transaction of $249,790.02. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,374 shares in the company, valued at $4,421,565.48. The trade was a 5.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 21,102 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.61, for a total value of $4,634,210.22. Following the transaction, the insider owned 131,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,915,609.48. This represents a 13.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 564,596 shares of company stock worth $127,186,572. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Up 6.4%

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $229.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.98. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $218.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.00. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.63 and a 1-year high of $264.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software is an American video game publisher headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1993 by Ryan Brant, the company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker TTWO and is led by Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick. Take-Two operates through distinct publishing labels that manage development, marketing and distribution of interactive entertainment for a global audience.

Take-Two's publishing portfolio includes Rockstar Games and 2K, as well as the Private Division label, which supports independent and mid-size developers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO - Free Report).

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