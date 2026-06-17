Rakuten Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Rakuten Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report) by 113.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,152 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 18,720 shares during the quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Teradyne were worth $6,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $398,777,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 13,949.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,036,887 shares of the company's stock valued at $280,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022,389 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $199,723,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,872,910 shares of the company's stock valued at $395,427,000 after purchasing an additional 940,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3,233.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 910,023 shares of the company's stock valued at $176,144,000 after purchasing an additional 882,723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teradyne news, VP Ryan Driscoll sold 680 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total value of $256,768.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 7,665 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,894,304. This represents a 8.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.03, for a total transaction of $1,692,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 120,470 shares in the company, valued at $50,962,424.10. This trade represents a 3.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,941 shares of company stock worth $5,444,112. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on TER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Teradyne from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Teradyne from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $387.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $350.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Teradyne from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $339.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Teradyne

Teradyne Stock Down 5.3%

NASDAQ TER opened at $409.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.79. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.24 and a 52-week high of $437.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $368.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.62.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 31.79%. The business's revenue was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This is an increase from Teradyne's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Teradyne's payout ratio is presently 9.63%.

Teradyne News Roundup

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About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

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