Rakuten Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

Rakuten Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK - Free Report) by 532.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,299 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 86,113 shares during the quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $12,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorato Capital Management purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 1,111.1% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 218 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Triumph Capital Management boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 231 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Duke Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Duke Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Duke Energy continues to draw investor interest as a reliable income stock, with articles highlighting its century-long record of quarterly dividends and its appeal as a defensive, “safe-haven” utility in a lower-rate environment. Article Title

Duke Energy continues to draw investor interest as a reliable income stock, with articles highlighting its century-long record of quarterly dividends and its appeal as a defensive, “safe-haven” utility in a lower-rate environment. Positive Sentiment: The Duke Energy Foundation announced additional America250 grants in Florida, reinforcing the company’s community profile and ESG/charitable reputation. Article Title

The Duke Energy Foundation announced additional America250 grants in Florida, reinforcing the company’s community profile and ESG/charitable reputation. Positive Sentiment: The Foundation also completed its broader America250 grantmaking program, which may modestly support Duke Energy’s public image across its service territory. Article Title

The Foundation also completed its broader America250 grantmaking program, which may modestly support Duke Energy’s public image across its service territory. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage of Duke’s resource planning and clean-energy strategy suggests ongoing debate over future generation mix and capital spending, but it does not appear to be a near-term catalyst on its own. Article Title

Coverage of Duke’s resource planning and clean-energy strategy suggests ongoing debate over future generation mix and capital spending, but it does not appear to be a near-term catalyst on its own. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary about Duke’s rate case and gas-plant plans reflects the company’s ongoing regulatory process, which can affect returns over time but is not yet a confirmed earnings hit. Article Title

Commentary about Duke’s rate case and gas-plant plans reflects the company’s ongoing regulatory process, which can affect returns over time but is not yet a confirmed earnings hit. Negative Sentiment: A report saying North Carolina’s consumer advocate believes Duke is overcharging customers adds regulatory and political risk, which can weigh on sentiment if it leads to tougher oversight or rate pressure. Article Title

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK stock opened at $125.92 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $125.89 and its 200 day moving average is $124.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.39. Duke Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $113.66 and a 12 month high of $134.49.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 9.73%. Duke Energy's revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.065 per share. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Duke Energy's dividend payout ratio is 65.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $139.00 to $136.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $139.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $141.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $138.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DUK

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Louis E. Renjel sold 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.15, for a total transaction of $438,025.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 21,415 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,680,087.25. This represents a 14.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harry K. Sideris sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.37, for a total transaction of $2,487,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 96,102 shares in the company, valued at $11,952,205.74. This trade represents a 17.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based electric power holding company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company's core business is the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Duke Energy operates a mix of regulated electric utilities and non-regulated energy businesses, providing essential energy infrastructure and services across multiple states.

Its operating activities include owning and operating generation assets across a portfolio that encompasses nuclear, natural gas, coal, hydroelectric and an expanding array of renewable resources, as well as battery storage and grid modernization projects.

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