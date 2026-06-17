Rakuten Investment Management Inc. Has $10.87 Million Stake in Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

Rakuten Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Free Report) by 202.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,524 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 53,255 shares during the period. Rakuten Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Airbnb were worth $10,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Airbnb during the third quarter worth $25,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 143.6% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Airbnb by 397.7% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb Price Performance

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $141.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $135.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.68. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $110.81 and a one year high of $147.25. The company has a market cap of $85.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.16.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.05). Airbnb had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Airbnb

Here are the key news stories impacting Airbnb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Airbnb gained on a market-wide relief rally tied to the reported peace deal and reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, which reduced geopolitical and oil-price fears and supported travel stocks. Why Airbnb (ABNB) Stock Is Trading Up Today

Airbnb gained on a market-wide relief rally tied to the reported peace deal and reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, which reduced geopolitical and oil-price fears and supported travel stocks. Neutral Sentiment: Truist raised its price target on Airbnb to $134 from $129, but kept a Hold rating, suggesting limited near-term upside from current levels. Airbnb Price Target Raised by Truist

Truist raised its price target on Airbnb to $134 from $129, but kept a Hold rating, suggesting limited near-term upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Baron Capital highlighted Airbnb in its latest fund letter, focusing on the company’s resilience as AI reshapes the travel and real estate landscape; this is more of a long-term investment discussion than a direct catalyst. Is Airbnb (ABNB) Resilient to AI Transition?

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 265,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.45, for a total value of $35,894,250.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,182,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,049,984.75. This represents a 7.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,136 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.70, for a total transaction of $8,761,815.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 11,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,736,744. This trade represents a 83.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,677,117 shares of company stock worth $226,595,468. Corporate insiders own 27.21% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ABNB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Airbnb from a "market perform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $157.96.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ABNB

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc NASDAQ: ABNB operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company's core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

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