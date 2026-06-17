Rakuten Investment Management Inc. Has $11.89 Million Stake in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Rakuten Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK - Free Report) by 95.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,463 shares of the software company's stock after selling 806,222 shares during the period. Rakuten Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Autodesk were worth $11,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the software company's stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the software company's stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $466,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,048 shares of the software company's stock worth $3,111,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,860 shares of the software company's stock worth $4,291,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company's stock.

Autodesk News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Autodesk this week:

Positive Sentiment: EVP Janesh Moorjani bought 2,500 shares of Autodesk at an average price of $197.67, a signal of insider confidence in the company’s outlook. Article Title

EVP Janesh Moorjani bought 2,500 shares of Autodesk at an average price of $197.67, a signal of insider confidence in the company’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: Autodesk entered into a new credit agreement to enhance liquidity, which may reassure investors about financial flexibility. Article Title

Autodesk entered into a new credit agreement to enhance liquidity, which may reassure investors about financial flexibility. Positive Sentiment: Several trading articles highlighted Autodesk as oversold and potentially near a bottom, suggesting some traders are betting on a rebound. Article Title

Several trading articles highlighted Autodesk as oversold and potentially near a bottom, suggesting some traders are betting on a rebound. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains constructive overall, with Autodesk carrying a “Moderate Buy” consensus and a high average price target, though several firms recently trimmed targets. Article Title

Analyst sentiment remains constructive overall, with Autodesk carrying a “Moderate Buy” consensus and a high average price target, though several firms recently trimmed targets. Negative Sentiment: Unusually heavy put options activity and reports that the stock is near recent lows indicate some investors are still hedging for more downside. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ADSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $319.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $327.21.

View Our Latest Research Report on Autodesk

Autodesk Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $201.38 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $234.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.47 and a 1 year high of $329.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.29.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The software company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. Autodesk had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 57.14%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Autodesk has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.400-12.650 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.100-3.140 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autodesk news, EVP Janesh Moorjani bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $197.67 per share, with a total value of $494,175.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 50,993 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,079,786.31. The trade was a 5.16% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith bought 3,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $231.17 per share, for a total transaction of $794,068.95. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 26,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,129,934.89. This trade represents a 14.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc NASDAQ: ADSK is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company's product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

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