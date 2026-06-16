Rakuten Investment Management Inc. Has $12.38 Million Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Rakuten Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) by 93.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,307 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 200,957 shares during the period. Rakuten Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $12,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,074,033 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $5,591,998,000 after acquiring an additional 134,087 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,180,419 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,979,610,000 after acquiring an additional 45,715 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382,280 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,248,436,000 after acquiring an additional 44,583 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 863,228 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $794,723,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $658,656,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 12,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,561.40, for a total value of $18,736,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 166,644 shares in the company, valued at $260,197,941.60. This trade represents a 6.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 1,014 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,587.06, for a total transaction of $1,609,278.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,786 shares in the company, valued at $7,595,669.16. This represents a 17.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 113,073 shares of company stock valued at $160,875,958 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 4.8%

Shares of MPWR opened at $1,652.29 on Tuesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $671.18 and a 12 month high of $1,714.09. The firm's 50 day moving average is $1,520.94 and its 200-day moving average is $1,215.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.18 billion, a PE ratio of 119.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.69.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $804.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $781.93 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Monolithic Power Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on MPWR. Zacks Research cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,500.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,599.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MPWR

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

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