Rakuten Investment Management Inc. Has $14.36 Million Stock Holdings in Newmont Corporation $NEM

Rakuten Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM - Free Report) by 677.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,860 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 125,364 shares during the quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Newmont were worth $14,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. L2 Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 71 West Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth about $375,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Capital Financial Group Inc. Co. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth about $2,493,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Newmont from $94.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $152.00 to $151.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Newmont from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Newmont from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $141.79.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Newmont

Newmont Stock Up 5.5%

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $105.77 on Tuesday. Newmont Corporation has a 12 month low of $55.37 and a 12 month high of $134.88. The company's 50-day moving average price is $110.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $112.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.42.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.83. Newmont had a net margin of 33.87% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company's revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Newmont Corporation will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. Newmont's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other news, CEO Natascha Viljoen sold 3,882 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.32, for a total value of $408,852.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 142,999 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,060,654.68. This trade represents a 2.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider David John Thornton sold 2,296 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total transaction of $252,812.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,163 shares in the company, valued at $2,550,477.93. This trade represents a 9.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 31,556 shares of company stock worth $3,444,276 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation NYSE: NEM is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company's core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

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