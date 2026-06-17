Rakuten Investment Management Inc. Has $7.63 Million Holdings in Sempra Energy $SRE

Rakuten Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Free Report) by 156.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,851 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 52,310 shares during the period. Rakuten Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $7,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 347 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Diana L. Day sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $304,029.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 22,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,107,013.10. This represents a 12.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Justin Christopher Bird sold 1,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.69, for a total transaction of $109,066.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 21,632 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,091,598.08. The trade was a 4.96% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,028 shares of company stock worth $645,873. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on SRE. Argus upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up from $96.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $102.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SRE

Sempra Energy Stock Performance

SRE opened at $91.75 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $92.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.74. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $73.06 and a 1 year high of $101.04. The company has a market capitalization of $59.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.51. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 14.31%.The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sempra Energy has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.100-5.700 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.870-5.370 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.6575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Sempra Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently 89.15%.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy is a San Diego–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates businesses delivering electricity and natural gas. Its operations include regulated utility services that provide electric and gas distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as non‑regulated infrastructure businesses that develop and manage large-scale energy assets.

The company's product and service portfolio spans electricity and natural gas delivery, transmission and storage, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities, power generation and electric transmission projects.

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