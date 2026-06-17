Rakuten Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Visa Inc. $V

Rakuten Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 154.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,475 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after purchasing an additional 135,067 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 0.3% of Rakuten Investment Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Rakuten Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Visa were worth $78,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Chapman Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the third quarter. Chapman Financial Group LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd now owns 9,447 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.9% in the third quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC now owns 659 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank OZK raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.7% in the third quarter. Bank OZK now owns 858 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company's stock.

Visa Price Performance

V opened at $333.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $597.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $319.80 and a 200 day moving average of $324.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $293.89 and a fifty-two week high of $359.66.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.68% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Visa's dividend payout ratio is presently 23.34%.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on V shares. Truist Financial set a $371.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Visa from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Visa from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $387.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Visa

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total transaction of $3,455,653.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 9,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,524.32. This represents a 51.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 31,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total transaction of $10,699,103.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 15,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,161,284.36. This represents a 67.46% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

More Visa News

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

About Visa

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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