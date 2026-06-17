Rakuten Investment Management Inc. Purchases 82,964 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

Rakuten Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC - Free Report) by 3,607.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,264 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 82,964 shares during the period. Rakuten Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $7,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cynosure Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 21,045.4% during the fourth quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 4,365,462 shares of the company's stock worth $358,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344,817 shares during the last quarter. Sienna Gestion bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,388,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 160,876 shares of the company's stock worth $13,195,000 after purchasing an additional 9,791 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 91,164 shares of the company's stock worth $7,479,000 after purchasing an additional 7,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 46,737 shares of the company's stock worth $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered GE HealthCare Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Argus lowered their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $97.00 to $75.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered GE HealthCare Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $80.21.

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GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Down 2.4%

NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $63.23 on Wednesday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $66.07 and its 200-day moving average is $74.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.75 and a 52 week high of $89.77. The firm has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.74.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.08). GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.000 EPS. Equities analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, Director Watkin Phoebe L. Yang bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.01 per share, for a total transaction of $63,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 13,702 shares in the company, valued at $863,363.02. This trade represents a 7.87% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Saccaro bought 3,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.60 per share, with a total value of $200,586.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 87,471 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,300,742.60. This represents a 3.93% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders purchased a total of 21,847 shares of company stock valued at $1,361,355 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies NASDAQ: GEHC is a global medical technology and diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for healthcare providers. Its portfolio centers on diagnostic imaging systems, including MRI, CT, PET and X-ray modalities, as well as ultrasound equipment. The company also supplies patient monitoring and anesthesia delivery systems, interventional and surgical imaging solutions, and molecular imaging technologies used in both clinical care and research settings.

In addition to hardware, GE HealthCare offers software, analytics and lifecycle services aimed at improving clinical workflows and equipment uptime.

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