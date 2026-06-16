Rakuten Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Rakuten Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 310.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,946 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after buying an additional 126,242 shares during the quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in CVS Health were worth $13,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alteri Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% in the third quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co now owns 15,708 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.1% in the third quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 3,397 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 4.1% during the third quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $6,230,378.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 10,133 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $907,714.14. This trade represents a 87.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Larry Robbins sold 370,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.45, for a total value of $34,619,673.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,824,799 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $450,877,466.55. This represents a 7.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,441,551 shares of company stock valued at $323,703,977. Insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $100.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.96. CVS Health Corporation has a 12 month low of $58.50 and a 12 month high of $102.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.36, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 0.72%.The business had revenue of $100.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $94.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd were issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 23rd. CVS Health's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CVS Health from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on CVS Health from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. TD Cowen increased their price target on CVS Health from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on CVS Health from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CVS Health from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $100.68.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVS

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

Further Reading

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