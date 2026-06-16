Rakuten Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Rakuten Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 83.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,891 shares of the electronics maker's stock after acquiring an additional 72,965 shares during the period. Rakuten Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Amphenol were worth $22,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,624 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 9,390 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 62,946 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $6,216,000 after acquiring an additional 22,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total value of $2,506,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,038,277.47. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 130,775 shares of company stock valued at $18,709,350. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $158.94 on Tuesday. Amphenol Corporation has a 1 year low of $92.22 and a 1 year high of $167.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.73. The company has a market capitalization of $195.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $177.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $165.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $178.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APH

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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