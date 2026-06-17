Rakuten Investment Management Inc. Sells 20,069 Shares of Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Rakuten Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,321 shares of the company's stock after selling 20,069 shares during the period. Rakuten Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Zoetis were worth $7,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Zoetis alerts: Sign Up

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company's stock.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Zoetis stock opened at $79.28 on Wednesday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $95.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.75. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.38 and a fifty-two week high of $164.32.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 66.85%. The business's revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.850-7.000 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. Zoetis's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.16%.

Key Headlines Impacting Zoetis

Here are the key news stories impacting Zoetis this week:

Negative Sentiment: The flood of class-action reminders highlights alleged investor harm and creates another headline risk for Zoetis, which can weigh on sentiment while litigation moves forward. Article Title

The flood of class-action reminders highlights alleged investor harm and creates another headline risk for Zoetis, which can weigh on sentiment while litigation moves forward. Negative Sentiment: Several law firms allege securities-law violations tied to the same class period, reinforcing uncertainty around prior disclosures and potentially keeping pressure on the stock. Article Title

Several law firms allege securities-law violations tied to the same class period, reinforcing uncertainty around prior disclosures and potentially keeping pressure on the stock. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s recent earnings backdrop remains a separate concern: Zoetis previously missed both EPS and revenue estimates, which may continue to influence investor caution.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paul Bisaro purchased 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.88 per share, with a total value of $151,760.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 27,862 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,168.56. This trade represents a 7.73% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael B. Mccallister purchased 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.76 per share, for a total transaction of $233,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 24,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,906,986.24. This represents a 13.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders acquired a total of 11,650 shares of company stock worth $886,384 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Leerink Partners restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Zoetis from $190.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Zoetis from $145.00 to $112.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $133.92.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Zoetis

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Zoetis, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Zoetis wasn't on the list.

While Zoetis currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here