Rakuten Investment Management Inc. Sells 22,027 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Rakuten Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Free Report) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,124 shares of the company's stock after selling 22,027 shares during the period. Rakuten Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Marriott International were worth $13,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Marriott International by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,465,420 shares of the company's stock valued at $381,654,000 after acquiring an additional 124,759 shares in the last quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ lifted its stake in Marriott International by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ now owns 73,759 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares in the last quarter. FMB Wealth Management bought a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $1,762,000. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 386,638 shares of the company's stock valued at $100,696,000 after acquiring an additional 41,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl lifted its stake in Marriott International by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 41,237 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,740,000 after acquiring an additional 8,448 shares in the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other news, EVP Peggy Roe sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.56, for a total transaction of $1,084,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19,827 shares in the company, valued at $7,168,650.12. This represents a 13.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $400.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $367.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $337.99. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.76 and a twelve month high of $410.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.64 billion, a PE ratio of 42.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.16. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 80.97% and a net margin of 9.72%.The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.380-11.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.990-3.060 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a boost from Marriott International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Marriott International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Marriott International from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marriott International from $350.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $412.00 target price on Marriott International in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Marriott International from $336.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $384.73.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Marriott International

About Marriott International

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

Further Reading

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