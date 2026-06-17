Rakuten Investment Management Inc. Sells 39,786 Shares of Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Rakuten Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX - Free Report) by 75.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,903 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 39,786 shares during the quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Equinix were worth $9,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 433.3% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 32 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 44 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 49 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Equinix

Here are the key news stories impacting Equinix this week:

Equinix Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $1,094.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.76, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,069.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $929.39. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $710.52 and a 52-week high of $1,128.68.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $10.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.30 by $6.49. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 15.07%.Equinix's quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.67 earnings per share. Equinix has set its FY 2026 guidance at 42.310-43.110 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 38.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $5.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $20.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Equinix's payout ratio is presently 142.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Equinix from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. TD Cowen upped their target price on Equinix from $1,123.00 to $1,143.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Equinix from $1,173.00 to $1,186.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings raised Equinix from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $1,240.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,143.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EQIX

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In related news, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 5,224 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,085.23, for a total value of $5,669,241.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,998,145.10. The trade was a 41.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 2,040 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,083.47, for a total value of $2,210,278.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,728 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,206,116.16. The trade was a 26.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 11,539 shares of company stock worth $12,455,054 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix's offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

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